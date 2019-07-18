Local shelters see a decrease in migrants

A decline in the number of migrants seen at a local shelter has administration breathing a little easier as the “Remain in Mexico” program could be playing a big role in the reduction.

One local charity director says the shelter may not be needed soon but some still say the asylum seekers should not be sent to Mexico.

Sofia Lopez who has lived in Nuevo Laredo all her life says she has witnessed the hundreds of African and Cuban asylum seekers that for some time remained across the river.

Lopez says the “Remain in Mexico” program to send asylum seekers to Mexico while they wait for an appointment with a U.S. Immigration Judge does not sound like a good idea.

Earlier this week, according to El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, more than 108 asylum seekers were sent to Nuevo Laredo through International Bridge Two.

Ben de la Garza with Catholic Charities says in the last couple of days they have seen an increase in migrants arriving at their shelters.

De la Garza says the Remain in Mexico program could be playing a big part in the decline.

The Mexican government is also taking part in the immigration crisis by closing their borders in the south and sending their National Guard.

The decrease in migrants has been significant enough to make a change in the nonprofit’s capacity availability.

Although getting asylum seekers out of the U.S. will help the nonprofit, Sofia says they should not be sent to Mexico but to their countries of origin instead.

According to El Manana de Nuevo Laredo, the close to 200 asylum seekers that were sent to Nuevo Laredo have been transported to Monterrey where they are going to wait for their appointment with an immigration judge but that could take about a month.

Catholic Charities says they will continue to monitor the number of migrants sent to their shelters, to see if they no longer need to keep them open.