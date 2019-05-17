Local sixth grader on her way to national spelling bee

A Laredo ISD student is looking to win big and represent the Gateway City as she makes her way to the nation's capital to compete in the top spelling bee.

The competition will put Lamar Middle School 6th grader Mia Cuevas to the test.

As she faces off with other students from all 50 states in Washington D.C. to take the grand prize as the best speller in the country.

Her big win began just a few months ago when she won her regional title back in March.

In Washington, she will be one of 565 students competing for the national title.

With the big event just less than two weeks away, Mia says she's studying hard to prepare for the big day.

One of the ways she prepares is by arriving early to school each Tuesday and Thursday to practice with her spelling coach.

Mia's mom says she's proud of her daughter and encourages her every step of the way.

When Mia is not participating in spelling competitions she is involved in UIL, the library club and the chess club.

If you would like to help the family with travel expenses, you can click here.