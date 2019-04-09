Local social media figure files lawsuit against several city officials

Priscilla Villarreal, better known by her social media name "La Gordiloca" has filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Laredo, Webb County and several local officials.

File photo

The names mentioned in this lawsuit are District Attorney Isidro Alaniz, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Marisela Jacaman.

She has also filed a lawsuit against several officials with the Laredo Police Department including Police Chief Claudio Treviño, Investigator Juan Ruiz, Officers Deyanira Villarreal, Enedina Martinez, Alfredo Guerrero and Laura Montemayor.

The lawsuit alleges that the city and county officials violated several of her constitutional rights.

Including her right to record and report on important local matters without being wrongfully arrested and retaliated against.

This comes from her arrest back in 2017, when Villarreal published a story on Facebook about a man who allegedly committed suicide at one of the city's overpasses.

Villarreal is demanding a jury trial and is suing for direct and retaliatory-based on freedom of speech and press, wrongful arrest, selective enforcement, conspiracy to deprive constitutional rights and supervisory and municipal liability.