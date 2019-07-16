Local steakhouse raising money for Special Olympics

A local steakhouse is inviting the community to take part in an upcoming fundraiser that seeks to raise money for the Special Olympics.

Every so often the steak house looks for ways they can help great causes by hosting these types of events.

The Special Olympics is one of the causes that obtains funds from outside resources such as fundraisers and donation.

Laredo’s Texas Roadhouse restaurant along with the Laredo Police Department will be hosting its annual “Tip-A-Cop” Fundraiser.

All you need to do is come to the restaurant hungry, order your food and leave an extra tip which will go towards the Special Olympics organization.

In previous years, the restaurant raised over $180,000.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 25th from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the restaurant located at 5722 San Bernardo Avenue.