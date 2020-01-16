Local Stripes store sells winning lottery ticket

One lucky person is waking up a millionaire after winning the lottery.

According to the Texas Lottery website, a winning ticket worth $17.5 million was sold at a Laredo Stripes store located at 5301 McPherson.

No word on the person’s identity but the winner was able to match the numbers 16, 34, 38, 40, 49 and 54 during Wednesday's drawing.

The winner will have 180 days to claim their prize.

He or she will have the cash value option of $13.8 million.

Congrats to the lucky winner!