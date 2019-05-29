Local student advances to next round of National Spelling Bee

A local student who is participating in this year’s 92nd National Spelling Bee Championship is on her way to the next round after successfully spelling her first word.

The big competition is underway at Washington D.C. where over 560 students are competing.

Mia Cuevas from Lamar Middle School says being bilingual has helped her get through these first few days of the competition.

The final round of the competition takes place on Thursday. The student who comes out on top will not only have bragging rights but will also receive a cash prize of $50,000.

In addition to that a trip to New York City to appear on Live with Kelly and Ryan plus a trip to Hollywood to see Jimmy Kimmel.

Last year was a winner from the great State of Texas.