Local student gets accepted into 30 different colleges

A bright student is making his mark by graduating at the top of his class and on his way to the University of his choice with a million dollars in scholarship funds.

High School Senior Mark Rodriguez is reflecting on his earlier years by walking down the halls of his old elementary school with his fellow classmates.

Mark is fourth of his class at Martin High School and on Thursday he was proud to display his hard work and achievements at Santa Maria Elementary School.

He says it feels surreal going back to his old school and thinking about kinder and first grade.

The soon-to-be high school grad applied to 67 colleges and out of those he was accepted into 30 universities which doesn’t include the ones that offered him to be on the waitlist.

Mark went through the application process through a program called “Quest Bridge” which helps low-income students apply for universities at no cost.

The high school senior applied to so many scholarship programs that he was awarded a million dollars in scholarships alone which is something his dad is extremely proud of.

His father Blas Rodriguez says he was shocked and never expected him to get accepted into so many colleges.

After careful consideration, Mark chose to go to the University of Southern California.

Knowing where Mark will go after graduation is his biggest reward yet.

Mark’s message for future Martin Tigers is, “Just because you live in a small town like Laredo doesn’t mean you can’t achieve anything.”

Mark says it will be a family affair when he leaves for college as they are taking a road trip.

Mark will graduate from Martin High School on May 31st and will be the only Tiger to receive a specific honor for his test scores on the ACT and SAT.