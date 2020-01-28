Local student gets prestigious full-ride scholarship

A local high school student who is set to graduate this year will be able to live out his dreams thanks to a scholarship program.

Sergio Sanchez

Sergio Sanchez is number four in his class, has a GPA of 103.8 and is involved in a plethora of groups at Nixon High School.

After some soul searching, Sergio Sanchez’s decided he wanted to attend Wesleyan University in Connecticut; however, that goal seemed out of reach due to the high cost.

With some much-needed help from his friend Mark, Sergio was introduced to the QuestBridge Scholarship Program. A program that would change his life for the better.

Mark Rodriguez who is currently studying political science at USC decided to spread the message about what QuestBridge is about.

After completing numerous phases in applying, Sergio was patiently waiting for a response from QuestBridge, which he happened to get during his macroeconomics course.

Sergio rushed to check his emails where he found a letter congratulating him for being selected as a recipient for the program.

Out over 10,000 applicants nationwide, Sergio would find himself one of one thousand, one hundred twenty-seven to receive, the prestigious scholarship.

Thanks to the QuestBridge Scholarship, Sergio now has a full ride to the college of his choosing.

Not only was he awarded this prestigious honor, but he is also the first in his family to attend a four-year university.

Through QuestBridge, he is already a member of a group chat with future students who are also attending the university.