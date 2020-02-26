Local middle school student wins TCEQ video contest

A local middle school student is making Laredo proud as she takes home first place in a statewide video contest.

TCEQ’s “Taking Care of Texas Video Contest"

Alondra Paez, a seventh-grader at Trautmann Middle School took part in the TCEQ’s “Taking Care of Texas Video Contest”.

It’s an annual competition that takes place every year, where nearly 600 middle school and high school students enter their videos for a chance to win the top prize.

During the contest, students express their interests in demonstrating how they can help our environment by keeping our air and water clean and reduce waste.

Alondra won first place in the 6th through 8th-grade division and will go home with a new GoPro Premium Package that will allow her to create future projects.

Congratulations to Alondra on this outstanding achievement.