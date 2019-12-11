Local students adapt popular toy to be accessible for children with disabilities

What kid wouldn't love their own Power Wheels? They've been huge for decades and they're still popular to this very day.

But unfortunately, some kids might not be able to use one.

However, some local science whizzes joined forces to make sure special needs children can live the dream of the ultimate childhood!

A Power Wheels car was donated to their school and the students made some adjustments, now they are looking for a child 2 to 5 years old that can use this customized special use vehicle.

"I have met some people, friends of mine that have a specific sibling that is a special needs child," said Karina Palacios.

For twelfth grader, Karina Palacios, modifying this toy car has been a personal task.

"And because of that I see his family struggle. It's kind of like I have an emotional attachment to that because they're a good friend of mine."

She is part of the STEM and Solar Club at Harmony School of Excellence and recently took part in the project, which will help a small child with leg movement difficulties.

"Lecturing is of course, important, learning something is important, but besides that they need to learn how to help the community," said Physics instructor Adam Unlu.

Unlu oversaw the project and says the fifteen students took two months to complete the changes.

"The regular toy cars are runned by the pedals, so special needs children cannot use those pedals."

With that in mind, the students took on the challenge to make some adjustments so that the car can be driven simply by using a child’s hand.

"We get a car that's being donated and we modify it to press a specific button to move the car."

But it's not their only mission they have undertaken to help people with physical challenges.

"This project is only one of them. There's also prosthetic hands."

They build them using a 3D printer and they will be giving them to whoever needs them, no matter the age.

"We are also looking for a child, teenager, adult, it doesn't matter. We would like to donate our prosthetic hands to them."

A project Karina says, she is more than glad to be a part of.

"I just got an emotional attachment to it, and that's why it just made me enjoy working on this project and more projects like these."

Students are also going to be creating a solar vehicle from scratch, they will use it to take part in a competition in Dallas in the summer of 2020.

If anyone would like to help the students to keep their mission going, they can either donate the small cars, or help with money to buy the items needed for the 3D printing.

If you know of a special needs child between the ages of 2 and 5, or someone in need of a prosthetic hand, you can contact Nicole Romanos at 791-0007.