Local students get to dunk their principal in water

Local middle school students who did their reading assignments were rewarded to dunking their own high school principal.

Over 300 students at Washington Middle School had the chance to soak Principal Beth Porter in water as part of a reading challenge.

Several students stepped up to the plate to release the dunk booth platform by hitting the target with a softball.

After several attempts, Principal Porter finally took the plunge when sixth-grader Osiel Muñoz brought the heat and hit the target.

The reading challenge is a way to get students involved in literature by offering them a fun incentive to wrap up the school year.

This is the second year Washington Middle has held the event.