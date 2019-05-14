Local students learn how to "Stop the Bleeding"

A national campaign that aims to teach the public how to save a life during an emergency situation is being taught to local high school students so they can be prepared to take action.

In the wake of several school shootings that have taken so many lives, the “Stop the Bleed Awareness Campaign” was created.

The campaign is an initiative from the federal government to teach the general public how to act as first responders.

Local 11th-grade student Janet Arriaga stepped into the training with an open mind and unsure of what to expect.

During the program, the Laredo Medical Center Trauma Department taught students some of the methods they can use when faced with a fatal situation.

Trauma coordinator, Amanda Gonzalez demonstrated some of the various bleeding control techniques, some of which include how to use a piece of clothing to apply a tourniquet to stop the bleeding.

Gonzalez says studies have shown that using these skills enhances the survivability of people because it prevents them from bleeding out.

She adds that it’s unfortunate that so many mass-casualty situations happen across the country but that means the public needs to be better prepared.

Health officials say victims can quickly die from uncontrolled bleeding within five to ten minutes.

To learn more about the campaign you can click here.