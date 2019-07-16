Local students learn the value of volunteering

The school year is just a few weeks away; however, a group of kids got a lesson on volunteering.

Several students took part in the “Youth, Health Service Core” Seminar.

The event educated teens on the importance of being a volunteer in the community while also giving them advice on how to become a community leader.

Organizers of the event say they want students to carry on their volunteer services after high school.

Karla Guerra with AHEC says some students think community service is just something they do for high school graduation.

What the program strives to teach students is that it’s important to volunteer because you never know when you are going to need that extra hand.

Students will be heading to the Laredo Animal Protective Society and the South Texas Food Bank to get hands-on experience.