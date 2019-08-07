Local students raise money for El Paso shooting victims

After the mass shooting in El Paso, a group of young kids are coming together to help the families of the victims.

On Tuesday, students with the United High School JROTC gathered at a local Walmart store to raise money that will be sent to those who were affected by the shooting.

Marlene Trevino is one of six of the students who decided to take part in the initiative to help families in El Paso who are struggling during this difficult time.

Trevino says no matter who you are, others should help other people out in any situation where they may need assistance.

Major Jose Loya says the cadets acted quickly after only planning the idea hours before the fundraiser kicked off.

Major Loya says kids made posters, signs and jumped at the opportunity to help.

This is not the first time that these youngsters have helped others; they regularly participate in highway clean-ups and Christmas carols during the holidays.

The students will be at the Walmart on International Boulevard on Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you are not able to make it in person you can also donate online at the

El Paso Community Foundation website.