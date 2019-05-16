Local students receive scholarship money from Geo Group

Several high school students are adding money to their college savings fund.

On Wednesday morning, scholarship letters were handed out to 25 students from Laredo ISD, United ISD, St. Augustine High School, and Webb Consolidated School District.

Each student received $1,000 from Geo Group.

Geo Group has provided over $300,000 worth of scholarship money to Webb County school districts over the past 13 years.

Alexander High School Senior Karla Guerra says she's grateful to have received some help in furthering her education.

Counselors from each high school selected students to receive the scholarship funds.

Members of the Webb County Commissioners Court, Geo Group, local school districts, and parents were all present at the check presentation.