Local students take a stand against bullying

A group of kids got up bright and early Saturday morning to take a stand against those who push others around.

Students walked 1.5 miles, all while pledging that they will do their part to not hurt or hinder the future leaders of tomorrow.

The City of Laredo Youth Council along with the help of Marina Garcia, supervisor for Las Castaneda Park came together for the fourth annual Anti-Bullying Awareness Walk.

According to StopBullying.gov, bullying is most prevalent in middle school and according to the American Society for the Positive Care of Children, 160,000 kids per day skip school due to fears of being bullied.

Jose Sauceda, the president of the City Youth Council says he was once a victim of bullying and made a vow to never bully someone back.

Sauceda says bullying just doesn’t affect us, it also effects the individual as well because they could be going through their own problems.

Cyberbullying is also another form of bullying. Nationally, 16 percent of high school students were electronically bullied in 2017 and it is most common towards the LGBTQ students.