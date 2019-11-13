Local students use crafts to promote recycling

Students from several elementary schools are getting crafty while also promoting the importance of going green.

As part of the Texas Recycling Day, local schools are coming together to come up with creative projects to promote recycling.

The projects are made from recyclable items such as bottles, cans, plastic and other items.

It's a statewide, public awareness, first launched to encourage Texans to start recycling or enhance their recycling efforts.

Due to the weather, this year they had the fair indoors at the Hayne’s Recreation Center.

The most creative project will get a chance to walk away with the top prize.