Local task force looking to put a stop to animal cruelty

Local officials are looking to combat animal cruelty in our region.

The City of Laredo, Webb County, and Laredo Crime Stoppers will meet this morning at 10:30 a.m. at City Council Chambers to announce a new memorandum of understanding between several local agencies to establish a city-wide animal cruelty task force.

The newly formed Webb County Animal Cruelty Task Force will examine laws concerning animal abuse and neglect and will introduce a response system that will make it easier for citizens to report these cases.

The City of Laredo was the first city in Texas to adopt an animal neglect registry back in 2017.