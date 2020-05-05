Local teacher speaks on virtual learning

After 40 years in the classroom a local teacher is retiring, but not surrounded by students.

Violeta Trevino teaches second grade at Colonel Santos Benavides.



Although it's bittersweet, she says she is grateful for the opportunity to say goodbye to her students who have meant so much to her.



She, like many others, had to learn how to teach through a virtual classroom.

"It's been a very good challenge, my first week I was panicking," Violeta said. "I didn't know too much about computers, I know how to get into attendance and small things but going from one program to another, well it was a challenge. Luckily, I've had parents helping me out. That has helped me a lot, it's put me at ease."

Violeta's advice to up and coming teachers is, "You gotta love it and be completely devoted to it."