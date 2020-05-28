Local teacher uses Bitmoji for class photo

As the school year wraps up, one teacher wanted to make sure the memories lasted.

The Harmony School of Innovation saw the year end with class photos pending, but one teacher put her skills to the test and created a virtual group photo of her Kindergarten class.



Mrs. Talamantes decided the coronavirus wasn't keep her from celebrating her students.

She made a Bitmoji photo and posted it on the school's Facebook page, an original way to keep her 2019-2020 class in her heart and on display for others to enjoy.