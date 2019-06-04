Local teachers take part in dyslexia training

A group of local educators have started their two-year journey of helping children overcome a learning disability.

Thirteen teachers from both UISD and LISD are taking part in a challenge to become a language therapist.

As of now, there are only two therapists in Laredo; however, after they finish the course, they will be able to help others who suffer from dyslexia.

The teachers will be trained by the Rawson Saunders Institute, a school that specializes in training teachers from across the State of Texas.

Local educator Olga Ortiz says this training is important because it helps students better understand their dyslexia problem.

Officials say one in five people in the community have some form of dyslexia.

The training is provided by the group "Dyslexia Smart" at TAMIU.