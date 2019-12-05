Local teen organizes Pajama and Toy Drive for sick children

A local teen going through a dark time is brightening up the lives of others in the community.

Officials from Border Region Behavioral Health Center say the teen was hospitalized a month ago, and during that time she decided to organize a Pajama and Toy Drive for children part of the Centers Program and Sacred Health Children's Home.

The center is asking the community for help to brighten up a child's Christmas with a gift.

“Now we are starting and organizing everything, we are reaching out to the community to help us out with pajamas and toys,” said Cynthia Garduno of Border Region. “Bring them here and drop them off at Border Region. Our first event is this Saturday, December 7th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can drop them off, we have a table and booth outside in the parking lot so you can drop off any toys and pajamas. The ages are from 4 to 17, 18 years old.”

If you can't make it out Saturday, there will be another collection event happening December 11th 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Pep Boys.