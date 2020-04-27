Local third-grader spreads a ray of sunshine with weather report

While the coronavirus pandemic has been quite the bummer to most students, one little girl isn’t letting it rain on her parade.

Meet KGNS’ future meteorologist Annie De La Garza.

She is a third-grader at San Isidro Elementary School who loves working with computers and is very tech-savvy.

Her mom bought her a green screen for her birthday, which she says she loves using.

Annie decided to have a little fun by posting a weather report on Facebook for all her friends and family to see.

Her mom says she looks forward to KGNS every morning and misses her friends from school but is making the best while staying safe at home.