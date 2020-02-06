Local trampoline park explains reason for closure

It's probably one of the most popular forms of entertainment for kids: trampoline and jump parks.

However, because of the inherent danger jumping kids can have, one local business has been forced to temporarily shut their doors. They want to clear the air over the reason they've been forced to temporarily shut their doors.

Patrons of Altitude Trampoline Park have been met with signs saying the business is closed. But contrary to what they say some social media posts are reporting, the reason they've closed their doors is because their insurance company no longer wanted to insure them.

Management says because of the high number of lawsuits these type of businesses attract in south Texas, their insurance company simply refused to renew their coverage. Because of that their landlord forced them to close down until they could provide proof of coverage.

They say they've had around 20 lawsuits to deal with.

In the meantime they assure customers they will reimburse anyone who has been affected.

Store managers say they plan on reopening as soon as Thursday and ask that those who have been affected to contact them.