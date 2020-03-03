Local university announces Mariachi Festival

Mariachi music is prevalent all across Laredo and south Texas and come this April it'll be showcased in a very big way over at TAMIU.

Tuesday, they announced details of the Mariachi Festival that will honor a gentleman who is known for his passion and support of the music.

Renato Ramirez, a Zapata native, was honored with that announcement, and it was done with a showering of music from TAMIU's own mariachi group.

Ramirez is known for his leadership in helping establish the Tejano Monument, one of the largest monuments that currently stand on the grounds of the Texas state capital.

Along with his support of the monument, Ramirez has also financially backed several university mariachi programs, including the programs at Texas State and UT Austin.