Local university celebrates 50 years of quality education

Laredo’s only university is celebrating 50 years of providing quality education to local students.

Texas A&M International University opened its doors back in the fall of 1970 where enrollment was only 285 students.

Back then it was only an upper-level university meaning they only had courses for college juniors and seniors.

Fast forward to 50 years later, the university enrolls roughly 8,000 students at the campus and it’s also a four-year college with many different programs to choose from.

On Friday morning, TAMIU officials including, TAMIU President Dr. Pablo Arenaz came together to celebrate the school’s achievements and shared insight into what the anniversary will include.

Representatives from TAMIU unveiled plans to contribute 50,000 community service hours as well as a new outline initiative to have TAMIU alums and students connect by sharing stories online with one another.

This year’s theme, “A World of Difference” is to celebrate the difference TAMIU has made on the community region and the state.

TAMIU has awarded over 24,000 degrees to date.