Local university suing man for $17,000 worth of damages

Several thousands of dollars is hanging over the head of a man who allegedly caused damage to a local university's property.

A lawsuit was filed last December by TAMIU against Aaron Garza for property damage due to an accident.

A petition notes that back in January 2017, Garza was allegedly driving east down on the 2500 block of University Boulevard when he saw a deer.

The document states he attempted to avoid it, but lost control of his pickup truck and allegedly hit a light pole. As a result of the incident the university is asking for Garza to pay for the damages.

Although the damages total over $17,000, the lawsuit is calling for more.

Coming up on the KGNS News evening edition, we'll tell you who is representing the university and how much they are asking Garza to pay up.