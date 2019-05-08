Local veteran preserving the history of local heroes

A local veteran has made it his mission to preserve the memories of other local heroes who fought for our country in past battles.

Douglas Alford is a veteran who moved to Laredo eight years ago and has been documenting, researching and preserving the accounts of all deceased veterans that come from Zapata, Laredo and Webb County.

As a Navy veteran, Alford has made it his mission to document the lives of mostly World War Two veterans.

Alford has collected hundreds of records and has even added a room to make space for his documentation.

Before moving to Laredo, Doug was the commander of the American Legion Post in east Texas.

He said World War II veterans were dying and no history or knowledge of their past was known.

Normally veterans do not like to talk about their past experiences, but Alford says with him the ability to talk is much easier.

His primary focus is World War Two but he also has records of Vietnam and Korean War Veterans as well.

Alford says there have been moments where family members had no knowledge or idea of a certain event that he had preserved hi his records.

In the future, Alford hopes to one day pass this history to a museum.