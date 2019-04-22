Local veteran organizations honor the memory of Korean War Veteran

Two local veteran organizations honor the incredible service of a local Korean War Veteran.

A year and a half ago, the South Texas Afghanistan Iraq Veterans Association and the Laredo Veterans Honor Guard worked together to find the history of staff Sergeant Ramiro Saucedo Senior.

His son, our very own Ramiro Saucedo Junior had reached out to the association wanting to know more about his father’s military past.

On Friday, he was presented with a shadow box filled with a description of his father's service in the military during the Korean War.

The associations say they do this to preserve the history of local veterans.

