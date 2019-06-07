Local veteran opens up about D-Day

American veterans of D-Day may be in their 90s, but their memories are sharp as ever when they recount their experiences.

World War II Veteran Douglas Alford

Seventy-five years ago, U.S. and allied forces launched "Operation Neptune," the mission is now more commonly known as D-Day.

It was the turning point in the fight to turn back Adolph Hitler and the spread of Nazi Germany, but it came with a heavy cost.

More than 4,000 Americans, most under the age of twenty, died during the day invasion.

Douglas Alford is a local veteran and World War Two historian.

He hopes more people recognize the value of those who served our country, in particular, those who don't normally receive credit.

Alford says, Hispanics don’t get much glory out of it because nobody talks about it.

Over 150,000 allied troops from the U.S., Britain, Canada and France participated in the largest naval, air and land invasion ever attempted.

Eventually, the allies liberated Paris from Nazi occupation before defeating Germany in May 1945.