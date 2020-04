A local hero received a special birthday salute on his big day.

In keeping with the social distancing guidelines, Korean War Veteran Reynaldo Reyna was given a birthday surprise right outside the Retama Manor Nursing Center.

Reynaldo’s wife and six veterans organized the birthday salute, which they performed right outside the center.

The veteran was brought to one of the windows so he can see the surprise.

A very big happy birthday to Reynaldo.