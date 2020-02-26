Local veteran receives a new home

They served our country honorably, but when they returned home many found themselves without a home.

It's not only a problem seen nationwide but veterans here at home also face homelessness.

In Webb County there are dozens of veterans struggling to have four walls and a roof over their head.

This statistic is motivating Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 91, 94, TAMIU, and Greenzone housing to fix up a home for a local veteran.

This is not your average shipping container, it's better, because it's now a home to a local hero.

"He served his country honorable as a marine and through life he's fallen through some hard times, but he's been steady now for the last couple of years," said David Garza.

We don't know this former marine's name, but Webb County Veterans service officer David Garza says when he was asked to select someone to receive this donation, he knew that the man who served in the late 70's was the perfect candidate.

"He's been progressing. He's bettering himself, which is one of the criteria that they had asked me to help find someone who is not asking for a hand-out but a hand-up."

This isn't the first veteran to live in his home. According to non-profit Greenzone, the organization who built and donated the container-slash-home.

"This house was built two-in-a-half years ago and given to a veteran in camp home in Houston, Texas," said Mark Cook, founder and director of Greenzone Housing.

The home withstood Hurricane Harvey, but was able to hold up it's four walls for another hero.

However, the interior is something that's going to need some work. According VFW Post 91, 94 commander Ricardo Quijano.

"We're going to have a construction company, DC Construction, with the help of TAMIU students and the veteran that's going to be chosen. They're going to come down here and rebuild it to the standards of how it was before."

Once the work is complete the home will be equipped with electric, plumbing, water, a functioning bathroom and kitchen.

The final product will be shown off during a military appreciation barbecue at TAMIU on March 28th.