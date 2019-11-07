Local veteran receives car as part of "Keys to Progress" Program

In recognition of Veteran’s Day which takes place on Monday, a local veteran will be rolling around town in a new vehicle thanks to an annual program.

As part of Progressive’s seventh annual Keys to Progress program, more than 100 veterans and their families will be getting the keys to newly refurbished vehicles.

On Thursday morning Celerino Jasso and his family gathered at Mike’s Paint Place to receive the keys to his brand new vehicle.

Since the start of the program, Progressive has donated more than 600 military families and organizations with reliable transportation.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, roughly 40 percent of veterans live in rural areas where they cannot afford transportation.

Officials say the cars will provide veterans with transportation so they can get back on the road faster and move forward in life.