Local veteran recognized by the City of Laredo

A veteran who dedicates his life to helping his fellow war heroes in the community is being recognized by the City of Laredo.

Every month, City Council honors a veteran in the community who is nominated by loved ones.

On Monday, Council awarded Veteran Samuel Ayala with the recognition.

Ayala was part of the 101st Airborne sent to fight during the Vietnam War in 1968.

He now does his part by helping fellow veterans through a program in the 406th District Court.

Ayala tries to help those veterans who are struggling with mental problems, substance abuse and post-traumatic stress.

He says he is honored to be recognized by the City of Laredo.

