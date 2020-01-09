Local veteran speaks on attack of Iraq military base

The brave men and women on the front lines are ready as ever to protect our freedom at any given notice, and with escalating tensions after the death of a top Iranian leader and the attacks on two American military bases in Iraq, it's anyone's guess if they might be called upon.

One local veteran familiar with the area sat down with us to share his experience at one of those bases attacked.

There is nobody better to give us a glimpse into what it takes to defend our country like our active military members and veterans. After an Iranian missile hit a U.S. base in Al-Assad and Irbil, Laredoan and veteran Leovardo Villanueva shares his experience at one of the bases and how it's not the first time it’s been under attacked.

For 18 years, Leovardo Villanueva proudly served his country. It's a calling that runs in his blood.

“My uncles, all my uncles served navy, marines. So when I grew up I wanted to serve.”

Doing mechanics, recoveries and protecting and supporting a local unit with marines and navy members, Villanueva is all too familiar with the area.

So when news broke of the attack of the Al-Assad air base in Iraq by the Iranians on January 8th, he knew where it was at.

“When we were stationed there, it was one of the main places. We would get supplies from Jordon to there, it was one of the main roads to get supplies. Plus it was attacked all the time. That base was hit since I was there, a lot. It's close to Fallujah, so they were getting attacked since I was there.”

President Trump was quick to respond to the attacks on both the Al-Assad and Irbil, and although the president did not address whether the U.S. would maintain its forces in Iraq, previously he's stated it was not the right time for troops to leave.

“He's doing the right thing. He's protecting the soldiers over there. Any attack in any military base, we need his support.”

And as thousands head to protect us we must never forget those who fought and continuing fighting for our freedom.

“The courage and the bravery that Sergeant Villanueva displayed over there is just one of the great values that we have here in the United States,” said Gabriel Lopez of South Texas Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans Association.

Villanueva encourages the public to continue supporting our active members of the military.

As far as the attacks on the two bases, President Trump did say no American or Iraqi casualties were reported.

A big thank you to all our active military members and veterans for their service.

As of now, more than 3,000 service members are set to be deployed to the Middle East.