Local veteran speaks out about anti-Semitism

A World War II veteran who helped liberate prisoners trapped in a concentration camp is pleading with others to end the rising tide of anti-Semitism.

John Valls of the 52nd Infantry Battalion, 9th Armored Division stood before a crowd of people to remember the six million Jews who perished in the Holocaust.

Valls says he will never forget and that he still cries about it to this day.

Among those in attendance was his five-year-old great-grandson who shares his name.

The rise in anti-Semitic attacks worldwide pains the 94-year-old veteran who was only 19 years old when he was sent overseas to combat the Germans fighting in 31 battles and being wounded twice.

Valls says during those nine months he was in battle he went to hell and back.

Attacks against Jewish people around the world rose 13 percent in 2018 from the previous year with the highest number of incidents reported in major western democracies including the U.S.

Local Rabbi Gabriel Frydman lost most of his family at the hands of the Nazis.

Rabbi Frydman says only two of his cousins survived after the war of the family of 100 people.

Regardless, Frydman remains committed to the plight of the Jewish community.

For Valls, who lost his brother Luis in the war, indifference is not an option.

Valls says, "Never forget that the Holocaust happened. Some people don't even believe that it happened, it happened and it can happen again."

While far right and far left activists and Islamists were behind many attacks, there is evidence that anti-Semitism is becoming more mainstream.

Less than seven months ago, 11 people were killed in a Pittsburgh Synagogue by a man who identified himself as a white supremacist.