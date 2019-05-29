Local veterans invited to talk about VA Mission Act

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System wants to continue the conversation when it comes to veterans and their health care.

Last year, the president signed into law the VA Mission Act of 2018.

The law is designed to improve access to healthcare for veterans by allowing them to seek medical care from non-VA doctors.

The program is set to debut next week.

The VA is looking to gather input from local veterans regarding the new act.

The VA will be hosting a town hall meeting Wednesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Gateway Community Clinic auditorium located at 1515 Pappas Street.

All veterans are invited to attend and encouraged to give feedback.