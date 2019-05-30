Local veterans meet to discuss changes to healthcare access

Changes are underway for health care services for local veterans.

On Wednesday night, veterans gathered for a meeting where they were able to voice their concerns regarding issues they are facing at the V.A. clinic.

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System met with local veterans to share some of the details about the new Mission Act.

Francisco Quintanilla, a local veteran, says he has more questions than answers after attending the meeting.

Quintanilla says they just told them what they wanted to instead of listening to their concerns.

A V.A. representative had a chance to explain some of the changes that are coming with this new law.

Homero Martinez says "What veterans will have is the opportunity for greater choice in terms of care that they receive in the community. The new Mission Act that was signed into law allows veterans to be seen sooner."

He says non-V.A. doctors will be able to treat veterans.

These physicians will have to meet certain criteria such as quality care, training, patient experience, and satisfaction.

Our local heroes will now have an option to decide where they want to receive the care, and that's really important for our veterans."

However, Quintanilla says only time will tell if the new law meets the necessities that are needed by veterans like himself.

Quintanilla says, “You can only tell it has rained when you see the puddle on the ground, and until we see the water from the fountain that is going to provide the services that these guys say they are going to provide, then I can give you an answer."

If you'd like more information about the Mission Act, you can contact the V.A. Clinic at 523-7850.