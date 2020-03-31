Local veterinarian talks COVID-19 and pets

Can your pet catch COVID-19? A local veterinarian says no.

Doctor Sandra Leyendecker says pets cannot be infected, however if a person with the virus coughs or touches an animal, then the virus can be transmitted to another person if they touch the animal at the location where the virus germs were left.

But the animal itself would not be infected.



Proper hygiene practices like washing your hands after handling any pet are encouraged to keep this from happening.

"It's not any different for somebody in the same household to touch a glass of water, a bowl, fork or knife and that acts like a fomite," said Dr. Leyendecker. "A fomite is an actual object the virus can sit on and somebody else comes and touches it."

Dr. Leyendecker says they are practicing safety measures for her staff and clients at Critter Care.



For example, when employees arrive at work, their temperatures are taken.

Also, they are using a pulse oximetry to measure the pulse and oxygen levels of her employees to ensure everyone is healthy.