A group of citizens are coming together to host a vigil to remember the victims of this weekend’s mass shooting.

The event will take place on Sunday night at 8 p.m. at the San Agustin Plaza.

Organizers say they are gathering in solidarity with the people of El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, standing in unity against hate and remembering the innocent lives who perished as well as those who were wounded this weekend.

The event is expected to run for about an hour.