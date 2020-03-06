Local watchdog member speaks on City Manager

It's been just about two days since Robert Eads was appointed as Laredo's top non-elected official.

Council members approved naming Eads as Laredo's next City Manager.

While most are ready to put the process behind and begin to move forward, members of one government watchdog group are voicing their disapproval of the decision.

Victor Gomez, who is a member of Our Laredo, says he and others in the group insist the process was a "sham" and that appointment was a "fix" from the very beginning.

He's concerned that his watch dog group and others won't be able to highlight issues they feel need to be exposed.

"We gotta reassess our position because now with this City Manager, he's part of the cronies, he's part of the gang so we really don't know how to proceed. We're basically fearful just like the rest of the community to speak up because even though we try to do it now, people are afraid some of our members are afraid, and basically disillusioned that nobody gets involved its always us and nobody seems to care."

Council voted six to two giving Eads the nod on Wednesday.

Councilmembers Altgelt and Vielma both voted against Eads's appointment.

Mayor Pete Saenz used his veto power to try to stop the appointment, but that was quickly overturned. He cited the appearance of conflict of interest as the reason for his action.

Eads officially began his duties as City Manager on Wednesday.