A Laredo woman is proving that age is nothing but a number.

Maria Engracia Rodriguez , known as Mari-kita to her friends is celebrating a major milestone.

Rodriguez celebrated her 106th birthday with her family and friends over at the Retama Manor Nursing Center.

Rodriguez was born in Mexico in 1913 and says the secret to living a long and happy life is her diet and surrounding yourself with the people you love.

Happy Birthday to Maria!