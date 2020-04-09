Local woman makes face covers for hospital workers

A Laredoan is helping those in the health care community by making face covers.

Lupita Rueda and her daughter have taken it upon themselves to make protective shields for hospital workers, like janitors or nurses, who are in the frontlines of COVID-19.



Rueda says each shield takes about five minutes to make.



She has been documenting her journey on a public group Facebook page called "Void 19 Laredo, Texas."



She urges everyone to stay home as much as possible to stop the spread.

"I think everyone should take the precautions seriously, like washing your hands, and take this virus very seriously like don't go outside, even if you're bored," said Maria Cabrera. "It's very important so you don't get everybody sick."

More than a hundred shields were donated at LMC.