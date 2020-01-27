Local women honored as community leaders

Seven Laredo women received their roses today, signifying their selection as 2020 inductees into the Laredo Commission for Women Hall of Fame.

Each one of them are proven leaders in the category they were nominated for, each making contributions throughout their life to the City of Laredo.

Inductees for 2020 include Olivia Varela for business, Martha Gonzalez Keiser for civic leadership, Ana Cristina Martinez for education, Cristina Mendoza for fine and performing arts, Patricia Niles for healthcare, Lucy Guardiola for law enforcement, and Marylin De Llano for volunteerism.

“Every one of these women began as a simple girl,” Sylvia Bruni, chair of Laredo Commission for Women. “Who grew up, educated herself, went on to do really extraordinary things. But not necessarily women of privilege, women some of them might be but that’s not the criteria that we look for. We look for achievement.”

The commission has been in place for 26 years. The induction ceremony will be held on March 8th at La Posada.