Local wrestler makes appearance on WWE

A local wrestler made her big debut on one of the biggest wrestling stages in the world, and she is one of the youngest people to do so.

Stepping into the ring, you would be surprised at how much punch this teenager has. Eighteen year old Carla Gonzalez is known as Rok C in the ring.

"You know everyone has their thing, they have dancing, they have cheer, they have whatever, and it's like wrestling is my thing."

Carla knew the ring was where she wanted to be at just ten years old, and just three years later she was already wrestling at the Laredo Wrestling Alliance.

But then she decided to make a sacrifice in order to advance her career. She took a Greyhound bus to Houston, six hours away to train.

"When I turn eighteen I am leaving Laredo, and I'm going to start training here and they were okay, my parents have always been super supportive."

That gym so happened to be Booker T World Arena Gym in Houston which is owned by former WWE superstar Booker T.

And at sixteen years old, she was already on Booker T's Reality Wrestling roster.

"It's just insane to me because that's been a dream of mine since I was ten."

With the help of her trainer she even made an appearance on WWE.

"Whether it's in front of 20 people or 3,000 people, just that feeling is like unexplainable"

Although she describes getting into the ring as putting your body through a car accident, a few slams here and a few slams there, it’s all worth it to Carla.

"We're literally throwing our bodies to the floor, every weekend just so we can entertain all these people, because we love it."

A love that puts this young wrestler ahead of the league.

"To finally be seeing all of these changes and seeing that my hard work is paying off is just such a good feeling."

Carla will be participating in the Diamond Division Championship in Houston this weekend. If she wins she will be the youngest champion in Booker T's Reality of Wrestling history.