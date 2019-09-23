Local youth films shine on the big screen

Future Spielbergs had a chance to have their short films shown on the big screen during the first-ever Youth Vision Film Festival.

Early Saturday morning, young filmmakers premiered their short films and stop motion movies before the public and loved ones at the Alamo Drafthouse.

More than ten films played on the big screen.

These filmmakers are a part of the non-profit Organization Learn Think Media which seeks to inspire, educate and promote local artists.

Our very own Brenda Camacho and morning show anchor Max Fernandez took part in the judging.

