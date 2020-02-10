Local talent shines during WBCA Youth and Dance Festival

Laredo's young talent put their skills to the test during an annual Washington Birthday Celebration over the weekend.

This year's Youth Song and Dance Festival was held at the Laredo College Fort McIntosh campus.

Local dance and cheerleading teams performed in front of a large audience.

IBC and WBCA awarded "Two" $1,000 scholarships to two high school seniors.

IBC donated $300 to the five participating dance teams which include Prada Elementary Dance Team, FD Roosevelt Elementary Cheer Tea, St. Augustine High School, San Isidro Elementary Raptor-Ettes---and Martin High School Cheer.

Marketing Director for IBC Bank, Gabriel Castillo says the best part about the annual festival is that it showcases the talent of our local youth.

Esmerelda Hernandez from Hector J. Garcia Early College and Juan Capetillo from Cigarroa High School were the recipients of a $1,000 scholarship for grades, community involvement and extra-curricular activities.