Historic cemeteries in jeopardy of border wall

Webb County history can be traced back several years ago, and many of that is thanks to the historic sites still standing around the county.

But one local foundation believes that is under jeopardy by the construction of the border wall.

As the federal government moves forward with putting up the border wall, many fear local history could be torn down.

The Webb County Heritage Foundation, along with the Webb County Historical Commission and City of Laredo, are working to get 13 cemeteries within the county to be designated as "Texas historic cemeteries" by the State Historical Commission.

This effort is in hopes of preventing any cemetery that is located on or near the border of being affected by the border wall construction.

The executive director of the Webb County Heritage Foundation says a cemetery over 50 years of age is considered historic already, but getting the sites recognized by the Texas Historical Commission would add an extra layer of protection as plans for the border wall move forward.

The foundation believes about 6 out of the 13 cemeteries would be affected by construction of the border wall.

"The wall is just one part of it," said Margarita Araiza. "There is buffer zone on both sides of it. Then there is road for vehicles to patrol the wall. So we are talking about a huge swath of land on either side of the proposed construction."

Currently, the Webb County Historical Commission is working to provide the Texas Historical Commission all the proper documentation. However, they face a roadblock- some of the cemeteries along the border are on private property.

The foundation says when it comes to that, it's up to the land owners to join the fight to protect history.

If recognized by the Texas Historical Commission, the Webb County Heritage Foundation expects additional protection with the Homeland Security Appropriations Bill. This prohibits the Department of Homeland Security from using funds to construct fencing within historic cemeteries.