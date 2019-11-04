Several locals compete in the New York City Marathon

Thousands of runners competed in the annual New York City Marathon on Sunday, and that included three Laredoans.

Richard Sames, Carla Gutierrez, and Gabriela Saenz ran representing Laredo.

Sames had the fastest time of the three, with 2 hours and 59 seconds.

Gutierrez came in at 4 hours and 42 seconds and Saenz a few minutes behind at 4 hours and 47 minutes.

Congratulations to our Laredoans who have been preparing for this day for months.

The New York City Marathon is the largest marathon in the world where participants come from over 125 countries.