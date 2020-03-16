Locals react to coronavirus cancellations

Due to concerns over the coronavirus, City Council has restricted access to libraries and recreation centers for the next week and because they have canceled events for the next month.

With Spring Break officially underway, the City of Laredo will close all of its recreation centers through March 22nd while employees work hard to clean the facilities.

Mario and Marina Saldivar are both brother and sister who just returned home from UT Austin for Spring Break and came to the park to enjoy some beach volleyball in the sun.

They say the concept of social distancing might not be such a bad thing for the time being.

Both say they have been personally affected by the panic that has set in Laredo when it comes to shopping for essentials.

Others say they have seen the precautions the foodservice industry is taking amid COVID 19.

City officials continue to urge the public to not overreact in times of stress.

From those we spoke with on and off camera, they tell us they have made more of a conscious effort to avoid spreading germs.